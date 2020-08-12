Robot hikes the Andes to cross Peru’s digital divide

Upcycling

Kipi the robot is made from upcycled materials. Her backpack is a solar panel and she has been programmed to explain how it transforms solar energy into electricity, while encouraging students to make their own innovations using local materials, such as sticks or stones.

“In this way, kids awaken their interest in science and technology,” Velásquez says.

Kipi’s electronic parts were built with radio plates, television pieces and small electronic cards. To sequence her lights and movements, Velásquez used an Arduino card — an open-source electronics platform — and loaded Kipi with smart apps to enable interaction with students.

Through a second-hand tablet, students can instruct Kipi to read poems, texts in both Quechua and Spanish, do gymnastics and dance. Kipi can laugh, or be sad if, for example, students do not wash their hands before beginning the class.

Gaining Access

With schools closed, Kipi has given outdoor classes in many of the 17 peasant communities in Colcabamba, often at the foot of the rivers or surrounded by glaciers. Velásquez carries Kipi on the back of a mule, a horse or a llama — an Andean camelid used to transport goods.

For now, the school has to travel to the communities. But when classes reopen, Velásquez hopes to optimise the process with the students at the Centre for Creativity and Inquiry.

“It is very difficult to teach science and technology on a blackboard, that’s why you have to be resourceful, to prevent them from going to the ‘other side’,” he says, referring to the dangers that tempt young people in that Andean area.