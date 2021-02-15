Queen Silvia of Sweden admitted to hospital after accident

Stockholm, February 15, 2021

Queen Silvia of Sweden was rushed to a hospital with multiple fractures on Monday, following an accident at the royal palace outside Stockholm.

"On Monday morning, the Queen fell accidentally in her home, injuring her right wrist. The queen is now plastered and is back home at Drottningholm palace and she is feeling well under the circumstances," Swedish Royal Court spokesman Johan Tegel sai.

It is not known whether the Queen, since 1976 married to the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, will have to rearrange her schedule when recuperating.

"It's too early to say. Right now, programme planners are reviewing it," the court's Information Director Margareta Thorgren said to news agency TT.

IANS