Pompeo speaks with Jaishankar on coordination of efforts to respond to COVID-19

Washington, April 1, 2020

United States Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by telephone on Tuesday regarding coordination of efforts to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between the United States, India, and other close partners and allies to combat this international crisis, including strengthening global pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing and supply chains.

He also reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to work with India to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe, the spokesperson added.

