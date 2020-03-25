Number of COVID-19 cases crosses 8,000 in UK

London, March 25, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom has risen to 8,077 as of Tuesday morning, while the number of deaths has reached 422, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

"As of 9 am on 24 March, 2020, a total of 90,436 people have been tested, of which 82,359 were confirmed negative and 8,077 were confirmed positive. 422 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the department said on its website.

"The risk to the UK has been raised to high," it added.

IANS adds:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday evening a series of measures to restrict social contact in Britain, so as to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Starting from Monday midnight, those measures, dubbed as "lock down" by local media, allow people in the country to leave their homes only for "very limited purposes".

