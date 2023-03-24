NASA and ISRO jointly develop an earth science satellite NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar)

New Delhi, March 23, 2023

NASA and ISRO have jointly developed an earth science satellite NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said the mission objectives of the satellite are- Design, Develop and launch a Dual Frequency (L and S band) Radar Imaging Satellite and to Explore newer applications areas using L & S Band microwave data, especially in surface deformation studies, terrestrial biomass structure, natural resource mapping and monitoring and studies related to dynamics of ice-sheets, glaciers, forests, oil slick etc.

The satellite is configured with an I-3K bus and the instrument identified for SAR is based on the innovative Sweep SAR technique configured in both L and S bands in polarimetric configuration for wide swath and high resolution.

The spacecraft will orbit the Earth in a sun-synchronous orbit of 747 Km with an inclination of 98.4 degrees for a 12-day repeat cycle.

Dr Jitendra Singh said NASA will deliver the L-Band SAR payload, high precision GPS and 12m unfurlable antenna. ISRO will deliver the S-band SAR payload and spacecraft bus besides facilitating the launch.

The total expenditure incurred on the realization of the NISAR satellite by ISRO as on February 2023 is Rs 469.40 Crore, excluding launch cost, he added.

