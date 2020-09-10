Month after massive explosion, major fire breaks out at Beirut port

Beirut, September 10, 2020

A major fire broke out at the Beirut port on Thursday, a month after a massive explosion devastated the port facilities and surrounding areas.

As per Al Jazeera's report, the cause of the blaze, which sent a large column of black smoke billowing into the sky, is yet to be ascertained.

As many as 191 people were killed and scores of people wounded when 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were stored in a port warehouse for almost seven years exploded on August 4.

IANS