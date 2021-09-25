Modi: Quad will bring peace and prosperity to Indo-Pacific, world

New York, September 25, 2021

Quad will bring peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific region and the world with its positive approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said at the start of the summit of its four leaders in Washington.

"On the basis of democratic values, Quad with positive ideas and a positive approach is determined to move forward," Modi said on Friday at the White House seated around a flower-bedecked island with the other leaders, US President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia.

"Whether it is supply chain, security, climate action, Covid response, or technology cooperation, I am happy to discuss them with our friends," he said speaking in Hindi.

"Our Quad is united as a force for good to work for the world," he said.

"I am confident that our Quad assistance in the Indo-Pacific and in the world will bring peace and prosperity," he added.

Biden welcomed the leaders and said that their vaccine initiative launched at their virtual summit in March to provide one billion does to the Indo-Pacific region was on track and announced the STEM programme that will give 25 scholarships to students from each of the four countries to pursue graduate education in the US.

Suga and Morrison stressed the importance of Indo-Pacific security in their opening remarks.

Suga said, "This event demonstrates strong solidarity between our four nations and an unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Morrison said, "We believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific because that is what delivers a prosperous region. The Quad is about demonstrating how democracies such as ours, as you said Mr President, can get things done."

The first in-person summit of the Quad will seek to "elevate" the group, as Biden said at the UN this week, "to take on challenges ranging from health security to climate to emerging technologies, engaging with regional institutions".

IANS