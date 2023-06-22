Modi meets CEOs of General Electric, Micron and Applied Materials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the CEOs of General Electric, Micron and Applied Materials in Washington DC on Wednesday.

In his meeting with General Electric CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr., the Prime Minister appreciated GE for its long-term commitment to manufacturing in India. They discussed GE’s greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India.

He invited GE to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India.

In his meeting with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, he invited Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India. He noted that India can provide competitive advantages in various parts of the semiconductor supply chain.

The Prime Minister, during his meeting with the President & CEO of Applied Materials, invited the firm to contribute to strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India. He also sought its participation in the development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities in India.

Modi and Dickerson discussed the potential of Applied Materials’ collaboration with academic institutions in India to create a skilled workforce.

