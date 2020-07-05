Modi launches Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation Challenge, seeks participation of tech community

New Delhi, July 5, 2020

Launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation Challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the tech community to participate in it to identify the best Indian apps that are already being used that have the potential to scale up to become world class apps in their respective categories.

“Today there is immense enthusiasm among the tech & start-up community to create world-class Made in India Apps. To facilitate their ideas and products @GoI_MeitY and @AIMtoInnovate are launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge," the Prime Minister said on Twitter yesterday.

“This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate,” he added.

In a post published on LinkedIn, Modi referred to the vibrant tech and start-up ecosystem in India and how the youngsters have excelled in providing tech solutions across sectors. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the start-up and tech ecosystem to innovate, develop and promote homegrown apps.

“While the nation is working towards creating an Aatmanirbhar (self-sufficient) Bharat, it is a good opportunity to give direction and momentum to evolve apps which can satisfy our market as well as compete with the world,” he added.

With this objective in mind, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology along with Atal Innovation Mission has come up with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation challenge which will run in two tracks: promotion of existing apps and the development of new apps.

This challenge is jointly hosted by the Government and members of the tech community to make it more holistic.

For promotion of existing apps and platforms across the categories of e-learning, work-from-home, gaming, business, entertainment, office utilities, and social networking, the government will provide mentoring, hand-holding and support.

Track-01 will work in mission mode for identifying good quality apps for the leader-board and shall be completed in around a month. For incubating new apps and platforms, Track-02 initiative will work to help create new champions in India by providing support in ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll-out along with market access.

The outcome of this challenge will be to give better visibility and clarity to existing apps to achieve their goals and to create tech products to find solutions to tech conundrums with the help of mentorship, tech support and guidance during the entire life-cycle, the Prime Minister wrote.

He shared ideas and asked if technology could help make traditional Indian games more popular, if apps can be developed to help people in rehabilitation or getting counselling or if apps with targeted and smart access to the right age group for learning, gaming, etc can be developed. He urged the tech community to participate and help create an Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem.

