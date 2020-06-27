Mexico City police chief injured, 3 dead in attack

Mexico City, June 27, 2020

A group of gunmen opened fire on Mexico City Chief of Police Omar Garcia Harfuch and his bodyguards , injuring him and killing two officers and a civilian, according to authorities.

The Mexican capital city's police said that Garcia Harfuch was admitted to the hospital for surgery after sustaining multiple injuries in the attack on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

But he was not in danger, according to Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum.

According to an official report, the attack occurred at 6.35 local time a.m. as the police chief was travelling in a residential neighbourhood to the west of the city.

Sheinbaum said that so far, police have arrested 12 alleged perpetrators.

"The investigation is ongoing and I am convinced that it will return results so that those responsible for ordering this attack are found," said Sheinbaum.

In a tweet later in the day, Garcia Harfuch attributed the attack to the "CJNG", the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, saying that the nation must continue to fight against organized crime.

According to the Mexican press, the attack against Garcia Harfuch is the first in recent times made against a Mexico City police chief.

Under the leadership of Garcia Harfuch, the city's police have arrested several leaders of local mafia groups specializing in extortion and the sale of drugs.

At a press conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his full support for the Mexico City government.

IANS