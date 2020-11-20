Mexico becomes fourth country to cross 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

New York, November 20, 2020

Mexico has become the fourth country in the world -- after the United States, Brazil and India -- to cross the tragic milestone of more than 100,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

As of today, the death toll in the country had risen to 100,104, with 576 more deaths reported on Thursday, as compared to 252,555 deaths so far in the United States, 168,061 in Brazil and 132,162 in India, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the global pandemic on a real-time basis.

After Mexico, the highest number of deaths so far has been reported by the United Kingdom at 53,870, followed by Italy (47,870), France (47,201), Iran (43,417), Spain (42,291) and Argentina (36,532), the university's data showed.

Mexico is also the 11th country to have crossed the one-million mark as far as the total number of cases of infection so far is concerned.

The United States tops this list with a total of 11.717 million cases so far, followed by India (9.004 million), Brazil (5.981 million), France (2.137 million), Russia (1.998 million), Spain (1.541 million), United Kingdom (1.456 million), Argentina (1.349 million), Italy (1.308 million) and Colombia (1.225 million)

