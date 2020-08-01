Media mogul Rupert Murdoch's son leaves News Corp board

New York, August 1, 2020

James Murdoch, the younger son of American media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the board of News Corporation citing "disagreements over editorial content", it was reported on Saturday.

James Murdoch informed the board in a brief letter on Friday that he resigned as he disagreed with "certain editorial content" published by the company and "certain other strategic decisions", reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that his resignation would take effect immediately. The exact nature of the disagreements was not detailed.

But James Murdoch has previously criticised News Corp outlets, which include the Wall Street Journal, for climate change coverage, the BBC reported.

Rupert Murdoch and his other son Lachlan, also a co-chairman, wished James well in a joint statement.

"We're grateful to James for his many years of service to the company," the BBC quoted the statement as saying. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Born in London in 1972, James is the youngest of Rupert Murdoch's three children from his marriage to Anna Torv, the others being sister Elisabeth and brother Lachlan.

He was formerly chief executive of 21st Century Fox before Walt Disney bought most of its assets last year.

News Corp also owns The Times, The Sun and The Sunday Times in the UK, as well as a stable of Australian newspapers, including The Australian, The Daily Telegraph and The Herald Sun.

IANS