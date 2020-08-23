Mahatma Gandhi's glasses sold for $340k at UK auction

London, August 23, 2020

A pair of Mahatma Gandhi's circular rimmed, gold-plated glasses left in a Bristol auction house's letterbox were sold for 260,000 pounds ($340,314).

Earlier this month, the staff at the East Bristol Auctions, the largest auction house in South West England, found the glasses in its letterbox inside a plain envelope.

The staff estimated that the glasses would raise more than 14,500 pounds, however, they have now gone for 260,000 pounds.

"We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself," the auction house wrote on Friday.

"An incredible result for an incredible item. Thanks to all those who bid."

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe earlier this month told Sky News: "Someone popped them into our letterbox on a Friday night and they stayed there until Monday - literally hanging out.

"One of my staff handed them to me and said there was a note saying they were Gandhi's glasses. I thought 'That's an interesting one' and carried on with my day."

Upon investigating, Stowe said he almost "fell off his chair" to discover the circular rimmed, gold-plated glasses, had been worn by the Indian civil rights leader.

"I phoned the guy back and I think he nearly had a heart attack," said Stowe.

The auction house's website says the glasses were given to the vendor's uncle by Gandhi in South Africa on a visit.

"The vendor's uncle worked for British Petroleum at the time and was stationed in South Africa, and it can be presumed that these were gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi for some good deed," the auction house said.

IANS