Last batch of Indian Umrah pilgrims flown back from Saudi Arabia

Dubai, March 19, 2020

The final phase of evacuation of 3,035 Umrah pilgrims from India culminated on Wednesday with the departure of 185 people from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Mumbai in a special IndiGo flight,

"While arrival of all Umrah pilgrims (including from India) to the Kingdom has been suspended from 27 February 2020, all international flights to and from the Kingdom have also been suspended with effect from 15 March 2020," the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said on its Facebook page.

"And, hence for carrying the Indian Umrah pilgrims who had arrived in the Kingdom till 27 February 2020 (and all these pilgrims had their return tickets booked till 28 March 2020) back to India, the special flights were arranged," it said.

"The pilgrims conveyed their thanks to the Government of India for helping in their return to India.

"Thanks to all airlines and Saudi government officials and special thanks to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India for their timely support," the consulate added.

