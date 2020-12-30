Kuwait to resume flights from January 2

Dubai, December 30, 2020

Kuwait will resume flight operations at the Kuwait International Airport from January 2, Saturday, an official announcement said on Tuesday.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet had decided, on December 21, to halt all flights from and to Kuwait till January 1 as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Saad Al-Otaibi, the spokesman for the country's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said the resumption of flight will begin next Saturday at 04:00 pm local time.

He said the decision was subject to change, depending on the coronavirus stiuation.

