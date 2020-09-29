Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away at 91

Dubai, September 29, 2020

The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, passed away after a brief illness and age-related medical issues, official sources said today. He was 91.

"With great sadness and sorrow, the Amiri Diwan mourns the passing of His Highness, the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," read a statement issued by the Amiri Diwan.

The official Kuwait News Agency said the statement expressed condolences and commiserations to the people of Kuwait, Arab and Islamic regions and the world, praying for mercy on the soul of the deceased.

The statement did not give any other details.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad had been hospitalised in Kuwait in July for medical tests. He was later flown to the United States for treatment, where he breathed his last today.

Sheikh Al Jarrah Al-Sabah, the Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs, had said at that time that an Amiri order had been issued assigning some of the Amir's constitutional responsibilities temporarily to the Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, 83, who is now expected to succeed him.

Sheikh Sabah served as the Foreign Minister of Kuwait for years before taking over as Amir in 2006.

NNN