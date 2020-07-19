Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah in hospital for medical check-ups

Dubai, July 19, 2020

The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was admitted to a hospital in Kuwait for medical tests, an official announcement said.

Sheikh Al Jarrah Al-Sabah, the Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs, said Sheikh Sabah, 91, was in good health.

He also announced that an Amiri order had been issued assigning some of the Amir's constitutional responsibilities temporarily to the Crown Prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, 83, the official Kuwait News Aency (KUNA) said.

Sheikh Sabah received a telephone call from King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia inquiring about his health, the agency added.

Sheikh Sabah served as the Foreign Minister of Kuwait for years before taking over as Amir in 2006.

