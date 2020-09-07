Kochi Metro's first phase fully commissioned as service reopens

Kochi, September 7, 2020

Over five months after its operations came to a screeching halt following imposition of the national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kochi Metro not only resumed its services on Monday, but also saw the inauguration of the three-km-long stretch from Thykoodam to Petta, thereby signalling the completion of the first phase of Kerala's first metro project.

With the commissioning of the new stretch, the total length of the Kochi Metro's network will be 28.61 km. The completion of the first phase will also see an end to the services of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, as the second phase of the project would be handled fully by the Kochi Metro Rail Corporation.

The last leg in the first phase of Kochi Metro was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from his official residence in the state capital. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, who had also logged in, announced that things will now move and the nod for the second leg will be given soon.

Earlier in the day, with the services getting operational after the COVID break, at 6.50 a.m at, there were passengers waiting to enter the Aluva station.

"We are really happy that the services have resumed, as now we can reach our homes quickly. All the norms of COVID protocols are being observed which includes social distancing even inside the train, where every alternate seat is left empty," said a happy passenger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in June 2017, inaugurated the first stretch of the Metro service from Aluva to Palarivattom.

IANS