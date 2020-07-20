King Salman of Saudi Arabia hospitalised due to inflammation of gall bladder

Dubai, July 20, 2020

King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia was hospitalised due to cholecystitis, or inflammation of the gall bladder, official sources said in Riyadh today.

"Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud entered today King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh to receive some medical tests due to cholecystitis, the Royal Court said today in a statement," the official Saudi Press Agency said in a brief report.

Salman bin Abdulaziz, 84, has been the ruler of Saudi Arabia since January 23, 2015 when he ascended to the throne on the death of King Abdullah bin Abulaziz, his older half-brother. He is the oldest surviving son of the late Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman, known in the West as ibn Saud, the first monarch and founder of the present-day kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Abdulaziz reigned from 1932 to 1953 and all susbequent kings of the kingdom have been his sons.

