Keralite Priyanca Radhakrishnan appointed as NZ Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, November 2, 2020

Keralite Priyanca Radhakrishnan on Monday became the first Indian to be named as a Minister in New Zealand as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled her new cabinet.

The 41-year-old will be the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector.

Radhakrishnan, born in Chennai and brought up in Singapore, has her roots in Paravur, Kochi, where her grandfather was a medical professional as well as a Communist.

A two-time MP from Auckland, she reached New Zealand to pursue her higher studies, following which she got married to a Kiwi national hailing from Christchurch and since 2004 she has been in active politics with the Labour Party.

She shot into prominence and became a household name in Kerala during last Onam when she came live with Ardern to extend her greetings on the occassion.

Radhakrishnan continues her love for Malayalam songs and she said her most admired singer is none other popular Keralite playback singer K. J. Yesudas.

INS