Jefferies Group CFO Peg Broadbent dies from coronavirus complications

New York, March 30, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. announced on Sunday that Peg Broadbent, the CFO of Jefferies Group LLC, had passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications.

"The entire Jefferies family mourns Peg’s loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and all our global employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Peg’s family," a statement from the company said.

Rich Handler, CEO of the group, and Brian Friedman, President, expressed their most heartfelt condolences and stated: “We are heartbroken and grieve that our friend and colleague, Peg Broadbent, has passed away from coronavirus complications."

Broadbent had been CFO of the company and partner for over a dozen years and helped build it from less than half its current size. He had worked with Morgan Stanley for 16 years before joining Jefferies in 2007.

Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, has been appointed as the interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer of Jefferies Group LLC.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing.

Jefferies Group LLC, its principal subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. The firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

NNN