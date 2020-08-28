Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to quit due to health problem, says broadcaster NHK

Tokyo, August 28, 2020

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to step down to deal with a health problem, broadcaster NHK said in a report today, quoting sources close to him.

Abe, 65, is slated to hold a news conference later in the day to announce his decision, the report said.

According to it, the Prime Minister had visited a hospital twice in the past two weeks, setting off speculation about his health.

If he does step down, it will be the second time that Abe has left the top job because of a medical issue. He had quit in 2007 because of an inflammatory bowel disease after just a year in office.

He returned to office in 2012 after a landslide election win in the Lower House.

This seven-year tenure makes him Japan's longest-serving leader ever. He has one more year of his term left.

His term as president of the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party will run out in September next year, the NHK report added.

