Italy's COVID-19 death toll rises by 72 to 33,846

Rome, June 7, 2020

Italy recorded another 72 COVID-19 victims in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 33,846, the Civil Protection Department said on Saturday.

Total active infections stood at 35,877, a decrease of 1,099 from Friday. Meanwhile, another 1,297 COVID-19 patients recovered, bringing the total to 165,078 on Saturday.

Of those active infections, 293 are in intensive care, down by 23 compared to Friday, and 5,062 are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 299, the Civil Protection Department said. The remaining 30,582, or about 85 percent, are isolated at home because they are asymptomatic or have very light symptoms.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases -- combining active infections, fatalities, and recoveries -- rose by 270 to 234,801 cases over the past 24 hours.

The pandemic began in late February in northern Italy. As it slowed down visibly in recent weeks, Italy further eased the 10-week lockdown.

From June 3, people in Italy were allowed to move freely within the country. Travel restrictions were also eased the same day, so travellers from European Union and passport-free Schengen-area countries, as well as the UK, Andorra, and Monaco, can visit Italy without subjecting themselves to quarantine.

IANS