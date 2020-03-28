Italy sees 889 more coronavirus deaths, toll goes past 10,000

Rome, March 28, 2020

Italy -- the worst hit by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- today reported 889 more deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 10,023 so far.

On Friday, the country had seen 969 deaths in the previous 24 hours -- the highest in a single day anywhere in the world during the global pandemic that began in China in December and has so far claimed more than 26,500 lives across the world.

Local media reports quoted the Civil Protection Agency as saying that 70,065 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, up 3,651 from Friday.

The total number of cases in the country, including the active cases, those who have recovered and the deceased, was 92,472 as of today, the agency added.

