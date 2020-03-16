Photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the empty Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy.
Photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the empty Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy. |Elisa Lingria/Xinhua/IANS
International

Italy reports over 300 deaths for the second day running

Rome, March 16, 2020

Italy, which has been the country worst-affected by coronavirus after epicentre China, on Monday reported another 349 deaths.

The country, which had reported 368 deaths on Sunday, saw the new fatalities in less than 24 hours, taking the total death toll to over 2,100, the BBC reported.

Italy now has nearly 28,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 3,233 since Sunday.

