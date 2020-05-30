Italy reports 87 more COVID-19 deaths, 516 new cases

Rome, May 30, 2020

Italy on Friday reported 87 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the country to 33,229, the third highest in the world.

The Civil Protection Department said 516 new cases of infection had been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

Five regions -- Abruzzo, Umbria, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria and Basilicata, as well as the province of Bolzano -- have not reported any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the 87 new deaths, Lombardy, the worst-hit region, accounted for 38.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease had gone up by 2,240 to 152,844.

There are a total of 46,175 active cases of coronavirus in the country currently, down 1,811 from the previous day, the department said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country so far, including the active cases, the patients who have died and those who have recovered, now stands at 232,248, the sixth highest in the world.

The number of patients in intensive care in hospitals came down by 14 to 475 on Friday, the department added.

