Italy reports 812 more coronavirus deaths, total cases cross 100,000-mark

Rome, March 30, 2020

Italy today reported 812 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the pandemic in the country so far to 11,591, the highest in the world.

The total number of cases in the country so far has risen to 101,739, including the number of those killed and those cured, Civil Protection Agency chief Angelo Borrelli was quoted as saying on Monday by local media.

The number of active cases in Italy as of today stood at 75,528, he said.

He said the number of cured persons rose by 1,590 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure so far, taking the total of cured patients to 14,620.

Italy has become the second country after the United States to cross the number of 100,000 cases. In the US, the total has crossed 150,00 with the number of dead at more than 2,500.

The pandemic, which broke out first in China, where it has claimed 3,304 lives, has spread to more than 200 countries and territories and taken more than 33,000 lives worldwide.

NNN