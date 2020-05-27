Italy reports 78 more COVID-19 deaths, 397 new cases

Rome, May 27, 2020

Italy on Tuesday reported 78 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, taking the toll in the pandemic in the country so far to 32,955 -- the third highest in the world.

The number of new deaths was, however, lower than the 92 recorded in the 24 hours ended on Monday.

The Civil Protection Department said there were 397 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, more than the tally of 300 reported on Monday.

The department said four regions -- Sardinia, Calabria, Molise and Basilicata -- and the province of Bolzano registered zero new infections.

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has gone up to 144,658, up 2,677 from the previous day.

There are 52,943 active cases of coronavirus in the country now, down 2,358 from Monday.

The total number of cases so far in Italy, including the active cases, the number of patients who have recovered and those who have died, has gone up to 230,555 -- the sixth highest in the world.

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care in the country has come down by 20 from the previous day to 521, the department added.

