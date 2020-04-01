Italy reports 727 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of cases goes up to 110,574

Rome, April 1, 2020

Italy today reported 727 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours to take the toll in the country in the pandemic that has hit the world to 13,155 so far.

The Civil Protection Department said 80,572 people are currently afflicted by COVID-19, an increase of 2937 new cases since yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy so far, including the deaths and the patients who have recovered, has risen to 110,574. As many as 16,847 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country so far, the department added.

Meanwhile, the country's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said today that the lockdown imposed in the country three weeks ago would be extended till April 13.

