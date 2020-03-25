Italy reports 683 more coronavirus deaths, toll goes past 7,500

Rome, March 25, 2020

Italy today reported 683 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the global pandemic sweeping the world to 7,503.

The Civil Protection Department said the number of new cases, meanwhile, came down for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

As many as 3,491 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, down from the daily rise of 3,612 on Tuesday, 3,780 on Monday and 3,957 on Sunday.

Local media reports quoted the Department as saying that the daily increase in the death toll today was lower than 743 on Tuesday but higher than 601 on Monday and 651 on Sunday. Italy had registered a record increase of 793 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

The overall number of people to have been infected in Italy, including the deceased and people who have recovered, is 74,386. Of those, 3,489 patients are in intensive care, the reports said.

