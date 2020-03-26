Italy reports 662 more coronavirus deaths, toll goes up to 8,165

Rome, March 26, 2020

Italy today reported another 662 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the pandemic sweeping the world to 8,165.

Local media reports quoted the Civil Protection Department as saying that, after showing a downtrend for four days, the number of new cases went up again in the past 24 hours, with 4,492 more people testing positive for the virus.

This compared with 3,491 cases yesterday, 3,612 on Tuesday, 3,780 on Monday and 3,957 on Sunday, they said.

The department said 62,103 people are currently infected with the virus in the country.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Italy so far, including the deceased and the recovered, is 80.539, the reports added.

NNN