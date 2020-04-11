Italy reports 619 more COVID-19 deaths, number of active cases crosses 100,000

Rome, April 11, 2020

Italy today reported 619 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, even as the number of active cases in the country has crossed the 100,000-mark.

The Civil Protection Department said the death toll in the country in the pandemic sweeping the world has risen to 19,468 so far, the highest among all countries.

The number of active cases has gone up by 1,996 to touch 100,269, the department said.

According to the department, 32,534 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, up 2,079 from Friday.

The total number of cases so far has reached 152,271, up 4,694 from Friday. It includes the deaths and the patients who have recovered, the department added.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the stringent lockdown measures imposed to contain the spread of the virus had been extended until May 3.

Conte said any relaxation in the lockdown at this stage would undo all the results of the sacrifices made so far.

