Italy reports 610 more COVID-19 deaths, intensive care patients down for 6th day

Rome, April 9, 2020

Italy today reported 610 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) but the number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) dropped for the sixth straight day.

The death toll in Italy, which is the worst-hit in the pandemic sweeping the world, has risen to 18,279.

The Civil Protection Department said the number of coronavirus patients in ICUs stood at 3,605, which was 88 lower than yesterday.

The number of active cases of coronavirus in the country stood at 96,877 today, which was 1,615 more than yesterday.

The department said 4,264 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in Italy, including those who had lost their lives and those who have recovered, to 143,626,

