Italy reports 602 more COVID-19 deaths but lowest daily rise in active cases in over a month

Rome, April 14, 2020

Italy today reported 602 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) but, at 675, the lowest daily rise in the number of active cases in more than a month in the country.

The new deaths in the past 24 hours has taken the toll in the country in the pandemic sweeping the world to 21,067, next only to the United States which has recorded 24,485 deaths so far.

The Civil Protection Department said the number of active cases in the country had gone up to 104,291, up 675 yesterday -- the lowest daily rise since March 6 when the number had gone up by 620.

The department said 37,130 people have recovered from the coronavirus, up 1,695 from yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases so far in Italy, including those who had died and the patients who had recovered, has gone up to 162,488, an increase of 2,972 from Monday, the department added.

