Italy reports 601 more deaths due to coronavirus, toll rises to 6,077

Rome, March 23, 2020

Italy today reported 601 more deaths in the past 24 hours due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the country in the pandemic to 6,077.

Local media reports quoted Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli as saying that 3,780 new confirmed cases of the virus had been reported during this period.

He pointed out that both the rise in the number of new cases and the number of deaths were lower on Monday than on Sunday when 3,957 cases were reported and 651 people had died. Today was the second consecutive day when these numbers had fallen.

The country had registered 793 deaths on Saturday, the highest for a single day.

The number of those currently infected with the coronavirus has gone up to 50,418.

he overall number of people infected in Italy since the start of the outbreak, including those who had died and those who have recovered, has reached 63,927.

