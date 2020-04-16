Italy reports 578 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,667 new cases

Rome, April 16, 2020

Italy on Wednesday reported 578 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the pandemic sweeping the world to 21,645 so far.

The Civil Protection Department said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country had gone up by 1,127 in the past 24 hours to 105,148.

Yesterday's number of deaths was lower than the 602 reported on the previous day.

The department said the number of people who had recovered had gone up by 962 to 38,092.

According to it, the total number of cases so far in the country had gone up by 2,667 to 165,155. The total number is inclusive of those who had died and those who had recoverd.

