Italy reports 575 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 22,745

Rome, April 18, 2020

Italy on Friday reported 575 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the pandemic sweeping the world to 22,745 so far.

The Civil Protection Department said 3,493 new cases of infection were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases so far to 172,434, which includes those who have died and those who have recovered.

The country also recorded, at 355, the lowest daily rise since March 2 in the number of active cases on Friday, taking the total to 106,962.

The department said 42,727 people have now recovered from COVID-19 in Italy, 2,563 more than Thursday.

NNN