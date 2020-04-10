Italy reports 570 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,951 new cases

Rome, April 10, 2020

Italy today reported 570 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the global pandemic to 18,849 so far.

The Civil Protection Department said the number of active cases in the country stood at 98,723, up 1,396 from the previous day.

A total of 30,455 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, an increase of 1,985 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people infected with the virus in the country now stands at 147,577, which includes those who have died and those who have recovered, the department said.

The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals has gone down for the seventh straight day and now stans at 3,497, the department added.

