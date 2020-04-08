Italy reports 542 more deaths due to COVID-19

Rome, April 8, 2020

Italy today reported 542 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll so far to 17,669 in the country that has been worst-hit by the pandemic sweeping the world.

But there continued to be a glimmer of hope, with 2,099 people recovering in the past 24 hours to take the number of those cured to 26,491.

Local media reports quoted Civil Protection Department chief Angelo Borrelli as saying this was the highest daily rise in the number of those who had recovered since the beginning of the crisis. "The number of those who have recovered in the last 10 days is half of the total since the start of the epidemic," he said.

According to him, there are 95,262 active cases of the virus in Italy now, with 1,195 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

He said the numbers showed that, thanks to a month of stringent lockdown measures, the spread of the virus was slowing.

"We must, however, keep our guard high and implement all the measures advised by experts to contain the spread of the virus," he added.

