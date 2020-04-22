Italy reports 534 more COVID-19 deaths, but number of infected people falls

Rome, April 22, 2020

Italy on Tuesday reported 534 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the global pandemic to 24,648 so far, the second highest in the world.

The number of dead reported yesterday was more than the 454 reported in the previous 24 hours.

However, the Civil Protection Department said the number of people who had recovered from the disease had increased by a record 2,723 to 51,600.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country now stood at 107,709, lower by 528 from the number on the previous day. On Monday, the number of those infected had fallen, by 20, for the first time in the country since the pandemic began.

The department said the number of those in intensive care units of hospitals had fallen by 102 to 2,471 on Monday.

NNN