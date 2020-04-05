Italy reports 525 new deaths due to coronavirus, toll reaches 15,887

Rome, April 5, 2020

Italy today reported 525 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily rise since March 19 in the country which is the worst-hit by the pandemic sweeping across the world.

The Civil Protection Department said 2,972 new cases of infection were reported since yesterday, taking the total number of active cases in teh country to 91,246.

The total number of positive cases recorded in the outbreak in the country is 128,948, which includes those who have lost their lives and the 21,815 patients who have recovered, the department added.

