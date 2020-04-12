Italy reports 431 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,092 new cases

Rome, April 12, 2020

Italy today reported 431 new deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) -- the lowest rise in the death toll in a week -- and an increase of 1,984 in the number of active cases.

The new deaths have taken the toll in the country in the pandemic sweeping the world to 19,899.

The Civil Protection Department said 102,253 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in the country.

The department also said 34,211 people have recovered, up 1,677 from Saturday.

The total number of recorded coronavirus cases in Italy, including those currently infected, the deceased and the recovered, went up by 4,092 to 156,363 today, it said.

The number of people in intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals in the country has come down by 38 to 3,343, the department added.

