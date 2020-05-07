Italy reports 369 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,444 new cases, record 8,014 recoveries

Rome, May 7, 2020

Italy reported 369 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the toll in the country in the global pandemic to 29,684.

The total number of cases in the country, including those who have died and those who have recovered, increased by 1,444 to 214.457, the Civil Protection Department said.

There was a record increase of 8,014 in the number of people who have recovered to 93,245 so far, it said. This brought down the number of active cases by 6,939 to 91,528.

This is the first time since the crisis began that the number of recovered patients has exceeded the number of active cases of infection, the department pointed out.

The number of patients in intensive care units of hospitals also came down by 94 to 1,333, continuing a downward trend of the past several days, the department added.

