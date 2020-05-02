Italy reports 285 more COVID-19 deaths, record fall in number of active cases

Rome, May 2, 2020

Italy, the worst-hit in Europe, reported 285 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours on Friday even as there was a record fall of 3,106 in the number of active cases to 101,551.

The latest deaths have taken the toll in the country due to the global pandemic to 27,967, figures given out by the Civil Protection Department said.

The fall in the number of active cases was driven by an increase of 4,693 in the number of patients who have recovered. The total of recovered patients now stands at 75,945.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in the country fell by 101 to 1,694, the department said.

The encouraging numbers have come at a time when the country is all set to begin a gradual easing of the nationwide lockdown from Monday.

The Government has urged the people to respect the rules and display civic sense. It said people must move out only in case of real need and must continue to main the required physical distance from others.

