Italy reports 178 new COVID cases, lowest number since February 26; death roll rises by 60

Rome, June 2, 2020

Italy on Monday reported 178 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the lowest number since February 26, even as 60 more people died of the deadly viral disease, taking the toll in the country to 33,475 -- the third highest in the world.

The Civil Protection Department said six regions had reported no new cases of infection: Marche, Sicily, Umbria, Molise, Calabria and Basilicata.

The worst-hit Lombardy region accounted for 50 of the new cases, it said.

Of the new deaths, 19 were reported in Lombardy. There were no fresh victims in nine regions: Veneto, Marche, Sicily, Trentino Alto Adige, Umbria, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria, Molise and Basilicata.

According to the department, 158,355 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country, up 848 from Sunday.

As of Monday, there were 41,367 active cases in the country, down 708 from the previous day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including the active cases, those who have recovered and those who have died, has risen to 233,197, the department added.

