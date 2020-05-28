Italy reports 117 more COVID-19 deaths, 548 new cases

Rome, May 28, 2020

Italy on Wednesday reported 117 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the country in the pandemic sweeping the world to 33,072 -- the third highest in the world.

The Civil Protection Department said 58 of the new deaths were recorded in Lombardy, the worst-hit region in the country.

Eight regions -- Marche, Abruzzo, Umbria, Sardinia, Valle d'Aosta, Calabria, Molise, Basilicata -- and the province of Bolzano did not report any new victims, it said.

The department said 548 new cases of infection were recorded in the country during the previous 24 hours, 384 of them in Lombardy.

The number of people who have recovered from the viral disease has gone up by 2,443 to 147,101.

The number of active cases of the virus has come down by 1,976 to 50,966. The number of those in intensive care in hospitals has come down by 16 to 505.

The total number of cases in Italy, including those currently infected, the deceased and the recovered, is now 231,139 -- the sixth highest in the world.

