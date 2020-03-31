Italy registers 837 more COVID-19 deaths, 2107 new cases

Rome, March 31, 2020

Italy, the worst-hit by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, today reported 837 new deaths in the past 24 hours that took the toll so far to 12,428, more than any other country.

Local media quoted the Civil Protection Department as saying that 2,107 new cases of infection were reported in this period.

The department said the number of active coronavirus cases in the country stood at 77,635.

It said 15,729 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in Italy.

The total number of cases so far in the country, including those who had died and patients who have recovered, had gone up to 105,792, the department added.

NNN