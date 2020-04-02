A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle in Rome, Italy, on March 12, 2020.
|Elisa Lingria/Xinhua/IANS
Italy registers 760 more COVID-19 deaths, 2477 new cases

Rome, April 2, 2020

Italy today reported 760 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the country to 13,915 in the pandemic so far.

Local media reports quoted the Civil Protection Department as saying that 2,477 new cases of infection were registered in the country today, taking the number of active cases to 83,049.

The total number of cases so far went up to 115,242, including the deaths and 18,278 patients who have recovered, the department added.

