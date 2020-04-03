Italy records 766 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,339 cases

Rome, April 3, 2020

Italy today reported 766 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the pandemic that has hit the world to 14,681 so far.

The Civil Protection Department said the number of new cases rose by 2,339 in the past 24 hours to take the number of active cases to 85,388.

The total number of coronavirus cases so far in the country is 119,827, which includes the deaths as well as the 19,758 people who have recovered, the department added.

