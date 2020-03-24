Italy records 743 more coronavirus deaths, toll rises to 6,820

Rome, March 24, 2020

Italy today reported 743 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country to 6,820 so far.

Local media reports quoted Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli as saying that the number of new infections, however, fell for the third consecutive day today to 3,612, down from 3,780 on Monday and 3,957 on Sunday.

The number of deaths, however, has shown an increase again from 601 on Monday and 651 on Sunday.

Italy had registered a record increase of 793 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

Borrelli said there are a total of 54,030 active coronavirus cases in the country at present.

The total number of people to have been infected in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, has now reached 69,176, he added.

